Great white shark attacked, killed NYC woman off Maine Coast

Maine officials reported its first fatal shark attack Monday near Bailey Island in Harpsell.

According to the Maine Marine Patrol, it has identified the victim as 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach of New York City.

Witnesses told Marine Patrol Holowach was swimming near White Sails Lane around 3:30 p.m. 20 yards offshore when she appeared to be injured.

Officials said Holowach was wearing a wet suit and swimming with her daughter when attacked. Her daughter was not injured.

The Maine Marine Patrol said a tooth fragment recovered confirmed that Holowach was attacked by a great white shark.

The patrol is urging swimmers and boaters to use caution and to avoid swimming near seals or schools of fish. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said swimmers at nearby Popham and Reid State Parks are not allowed beyond waist-deep water until further notice.

A non-fatal shark attack was reported 10 years ago in Eastport; officials said it was not a great white.

