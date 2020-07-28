Hand sanitizer produced in Tennessee among recalled brands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Food and Drug Administration updated a list of nearly 90 hand sanitizers that are considered toxic.

FDA officials said the sanitizers may contain methanol, a substance that’s potentially dangerous when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

One product listed by the FDA is a hand sanitizer produced in Middle Tennessee.

Bulk disinfectant in the five-gallon and 16-ounce bottles produced at Leiper’s Fork Distillery in Williamson County have been recalled.

The distillery began making hand sanitizer in the spring and first distributed them to Willamson County first responders for free.

The FDA said anyone who owns products on the list should dispose of them immediately in proper hazardous waste containers.

The products should not be flushed or poured down the drain, according to officials.

