Advertisement

Hand sanitizer produced in Tennessee among recalled brands

The distillery began making hand sanitizer in the spring and distributed them to first responders for free.
The FDA is expanding its list of hand sanitizers under a recall.
The FDA is expanding its list of hand sanitizers under a recall.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Food and Drug Administration updated a list of nearly 90 hand sanitizers that are considered toxic.

FDA officials said the sanitizers may contain methanol, a substance that’s potentially dangerous when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

One product listed by the FDA is a hand sanitizer produced in Middle Tennessee.

Bulk disinfectant in the five-gallon and 16-ounce bottles produced at Leiper’s Fork Distillery in Williamson County have been recalled.

The distillery began making hand sanitizer in the spring and first distributed them to Willamson County first responders for free.

The FDA said anyone who owns products on the list should dispose of them immediately in proper hazardous waste containers.

The products should not be flushed or poured down the drain, according to officials.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Johnson City man accused of shooting from vehicle with fiance and infant inside

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A man was arrested in Johnson City after an alleged road rage incident on I-26 East Monday.

News

Tenn. teachers hold mock funeral procession to protest school reopening

Updated: 26 minutes ago
During the protest, participants were heard yelling, “Dead teachers can’t teach. Dead students can’t learn.”

News

CDC says reopening schools may ‘increase transmission risk’

Updated: 1 hour ago
There have been 8,214 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children in Tennessee.

News

Hiker rescued from Appalachian Trail near Roan Mountain

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to reports, the hiker was brought off the mountain and taken to a local hospital.

Latest News

News

Overnight protests crowds outside Portland courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protesters again gathered outside the U.S. federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon on Monday night for a 60th straight night of protests.

News

Tennessee reports rise in deadly crashes in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
THP said deaths continue to increase slightly despite fewer drivers on the road due to the pandemic.

News

Sevierville man pleads guilty to gun charge in police shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials said the shooting happened after Ogle, 33, escaped from a Charleston hospital in February 2018

News

Man drowns after trying to rescue dog in East Tennessee lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
A North Carolina man has drowned while trying to rescue a dog that had jumped into an East Tennessee lake, authorities said

Forecast

Some downpours developing today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The best rain chances are ahead this week, but today more of us are seeing the rain and storms develop.

News

Knox County honors researcher for developing N95 mask filtration

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Anne
Dr. Peter Tsai came out of retirement to help with mask research during pandemic.