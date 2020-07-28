Hiker rescued from Appalachian Trail near Roan Mountain

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with the Carter County Rescue Squad said a hiker was rescued from the Appalachian Trail near Roan Mountain Monday.

Carter County officials received information on an injured hiker Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the hiker was brought off the mountain and taken to a local hospital.

Officials said the hiker overheated and not feeling. The extent of the hiker’s injuries is not known at this time.

