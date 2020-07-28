Advertisement

Hiker rescued from Appalachian Trail near Roan Mountain

According to reports, the hiker was brought off the mountain and taken to a local hospital.
Jul. 28, 2020
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with the Carter County Rescue Squad said a hiker was rescued from the Appalachian Trail near Roan Mountain Monday.

Carter County officials received information on an injured hiker Monday afternoon.

Officials said the hiker overheated and not feeling. The extent of the hiker’s injuries is not known at this time.

