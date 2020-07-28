How are East Tennessee’s assisted living facilities faring during the pandemic?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is keeping an eye on assisted living facilities in East Tennessee amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the latest county-by-county data as of July 28:

Anderson

The Groves - Oak Ridge

Positive Residents: 16

Positive Staff: 2

Summit View of Rocky Top

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 2

Blount

Blount Memorial Transitional Care Center - Maryville

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 3

Faripark Health and Rehabilitation - Maryville

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 3

Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation - Maryville

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 2

Campbell

No cases

Claiborne

Diversicare of Claiborne - New Tazewell

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 2

Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center - Harrogate

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 6

Cumberland

Life Care Center of Crossville

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 2

Wyndridge Health and Rehabilitation Center - Crossville

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 2

Fentress

Signature Healthcare of Fentress County - Jamestown

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 3

Grainger

No cases

Hamblen

Regency Retirement Village - Morristown

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 2

Life Care Center of Morristown

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 3

Hancock

No cases

Hawkins

Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center

Positive Residents: 2

Positive Staff: 4

Jefferson

Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center

Positive Residents: 5

Positive Staff: 3

Jefferson County Nursing Home - Dandridge

Positive Residents: 8

Positive Staff: 8

Knox

Autumn Care Assisted Living - Farragut

Positive Residents: 1

Positive Staff: 1

Elmcroft of West Knoxville

Positive Residents: 5

Deaths: 1

Positive Staff: 1

Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab

Positive Residents: 4

Positive Staff: 8

Fort Sanders Transitional Care Unit

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 2

Island Home Park Health and Rehab

Positive Residents: 4

Positive Staff: 1

NHC HealthCare Farragut

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 2

NHC HealthCare Fort Sanders

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 7

NHC HealthCare Knoxville

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 6

Shannondale Health Care Center

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 8

Summit View of Farragut

Positive Residents: 1

Positive Staff: 6

West Hills Health and Rehab

Positive Residents: 2

Deaths: 1

Positive Staff: 6

Westmoreland Health and Rehab

Positive Residents: 1

Positive Staff: 2

Loudon

No cases

Monroe

Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 2

McMinn

Life Care Center of Athens

Positive Residents: 82

Deaths: 14

Positive Staff: 47

NHC Healthcare Athens

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 4

Morgan

No cases

Roane

No cases

Sevier

Fort Sanders Sevier Nursing Home - Sevierville

Positive Residents: 1

Positive Staff: 1

Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation Center

Positive Residents: 0

Positive Staff: 2

Union

No Cases

