How are East Tennessee’s assisted living facilities faring during the pandemic?
WVLT News is keeping an eye on assisted living facilities in East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is keeping an eye on assisted living facilities in East Tennessee amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is the latest county-by-county data as of July 28:
Anderson
The Groves - Oak Ridge
Positive Residents: 16
Positive Staff: 2
Summit View of Rocky Top
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 2
Blount
Blount Memorial Transitional Care Center - Maryville
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 3
Faripark Health and Rehabilitation - Maryville
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 3
Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation - Maryville
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 2
Campbell
No cases
Claiborne
Diversicare of Claiborne - New Tazewell
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 2
Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center - Harrogate
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 6
Cumberland
Life Care Center of Crossville
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 2
Wyndridge Health and Rehabilitation Center - Crossville
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 2
Fentress
Signature Healthcare of Fentress County - Jamestown
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 3
Grainger
No cases
Hamblen
Regency Retirement Village - Morristown
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 2
Life Care Center of Morristown
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 3
Hancock
No cases
Hawkins
Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center
Positive Residents: 2
Positive Staff: 4
Jefferson
Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center
Positive Residents: 5
Positive Staff: 3
Jefferson County Nursing Home - Dandridge
Positive Residents: 8
Positive Staff: 8
Knox
Autumn Care Assisted Living - Farragut
Positive Residents: 1
Positive Staff: 1
Elmcroft of West Knoxville
Positive Residents: 5
Deaths: 1
Positive Staff: 1
Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab
Positive Residents: 4
Positive Staff: 8
Fort Sanders Transitional Care Unit
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 2
Island Home Park Health and Rehab
Positive Residents: 4
Positive Staff: 1
NHC HealthCare Farragut
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 2
NHC HealthCare Fort Sanders
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 7
NHC HealthCare Knoxville
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 6
Shannondale Health Care Center
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 8
Summit View of Farragut
Positive Residents: 1
Positive Staff: 6
West Hills Health and Rehab
Positive Residents: 2
Deaths: 1
Positive Staff: 6
Westmoreland Health and Rehab
Positive Residents: 1
Positive Staff: 2
Loudon
No cases
Monroe
Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 2
McMinn
Life Care Center of Athens
Positive Residents: 82
Deaths: 14
Positive Staff: 47
NHC Healthcare Athens
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 4
Morgan
No cases
Roane
No cases
Sevier
Fort Sanders Sevier Nursing Home - Sevierville
Positive Residents: 1
Positive Staff: 1
Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation Center
Positive Residents: 0
Positive Staff: 2
Union
No Cases
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.