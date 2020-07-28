Advertisement

Ice Bears season opener pushed to December

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Tuesday it's targeting mid-to-late December for the start of the 2020-2021 regular season
(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Tuesday it’s targeting mid-to-late December for the start of the 2020-2021 regular season.

In contrast, opening night for the Knoxville Ice Bears fell on October 18th last year - a two month difference for this upcoming season.

“With the continued spikes in COVID-19 throughout the country and the challenges other sports are facing in their attempts to resume play, delaying our start to December gives us the best chance of completing an entire season with all 10 teams,” stated SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. “In addition, various state restrictions on large gatherings and the economics surrounding the uncertainty of having fans in our arenas in October or November, even at reduced capacity, make it difficult for teams to guarantee the ability to generate the revenue needed to operate if we were to start any earlier.”

“After a healthy discussion among our Board of Governors, we just felt there are too many variables out of our control at this time to attempt starting on time,” added Price. “Delaying the season was a difficult decision, but I believe it was the responsible thing to do when taking everything into consideration.”

The 2020-2021 regular season schedule and playoff format will be announced at a later date.

Entering its 17th season, the Southern Professional Hockey League is comprised of 10 member teams located throughout the southeastern and mid-western United States. Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, the mission of the SPHL is to provide a quality family-friendly entertainment product structured inside an economic model that is viable for small and mid-size markets and arenas. For more information about the SPHL, visit the league’s website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Lee releases school guidelines

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Governor Bill Lee issued school guidelines for districts to use as they prepare to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Staff member at Oak Ridge school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools informed parents in a letter that a staff member at Jefferson Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

News

FBI agents sent to home of West Tenn. senator

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents were sent to the home of state Senator Katrina Robinson Tuesday.

News

Great white shark attacked, killed NYC woman off Maine Coast

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Maine officials reported its first fatal shark attack Monday near Bailey Island in Harpsell.

News

How are East Tennessee’s assisted living facilities faring during the pandemic?

Updated: 57 minutes ago
WVLT News is keeping an eye on assisted living facilities in East Tennessee.

Latest News

News

Cotton Eyed Joe hosting event for first responders, essential workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Cotton Eyed Joe announced it is a hosting an event Friday July 25 to celebrate first responders and essential workers.

News

Three inmates rescue unconscious Georgia deputy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Gwinnett Co. Sheriff’s Office commends three inmates for rescuing a Georgia deputy when he fell unconscious.

News

Labor Secretary Scalia visits Knoxville, grants $2 million

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia visited Knoxville to announce the Knoxville Leadership Foundation would receive a $2 million grant to help formerly incarcerated individuals get jobs in East Tennessee.

News

Tennessee State Parks offer discounts for state residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tennessee State Parks are offering a discount to state residents for overnight stays.

News

Two suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’ on the run following Kingsport shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kingsport police are on the search for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting and assault.