Is the mask mandate helping? We could know this week, say Knox Co. health officials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County health officials said in a media briefing Monday residents could see the impact of the mask mandate this week.

A variety of factors determine the amount of time it takes for results to become clear, Dr. Martha Buchanan, the Director of Health for the Knox County Health Department, said during a media briefing on Monday July 27.

“COVID-19 has an incubation period of about 14 days. We’ve got that lag time. People have to get sick and then have to decide to go get tested, so we’ve got that lag time, and then we also have just the lab lag time, so when we’re working an infectious disease, we really want two full incubation periods before we can say things are kind of settling down. We’re right at that point, so I think we’re gonna start seeing effects from the mask mandate, we’re going to seem them this week,” said Dr. Buchanan.

On July 24, KCHD spokesperson Charity Menefee said she hoped that the mask mandate hadn’t given people a false sense of security and that masks were proven an effective tool to slow down the virus. CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield has said, “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within.”

As of Monday, July 27 KCHD reported three new deaths in Knox Co. as active COVID-19 cases increased to 1,847 with 3,205 total cases.

Knox County’s mask mandate went into effect July 3, two days after the health board voted almost unanimously for it. The only “no” vote came from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs who said, “While I realize the importance of mitigating the damage the pandemic causes in our community, I worry that one-size-fits-all mandates such as this set a terrible precedent for government overreach.”

