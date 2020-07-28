Johnson City man accused of shooting from vehicle with fiance and infant inside

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A man was arrested in Johnson City after an alleged road rage incident on I-26 East Monday.

According to Johnson City Police, Jacob Adams, 24, of Jonesborough is accused of firing shots from a Chevrolet Trailblazer with his fiance and infant child also on board.

Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. when another driver called 911 saying someone fired a gun toward their vehicle.

Officers pulled Adams over and reported finding a glass pipe and marijuana hidden on his person.

Police said an investigation revealed that “Adams had fired his handgun into the air three or four times while his fiancé and infant child were also in the Trailblazer.”

Adams was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

