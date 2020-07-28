Johnson City Schools to open with 3 full weeks of virtual-only classes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Johnson City Schools are expected to begin fall classes on August 10 with three full weeks of virtual-only learning.

According to a report from WJHL, the school board announced on Tuesday the first in-person classes are slated for August 31.

School board officials said they hoped to offer an option between in-person and virtual classes for parents, but the rising number of COVID-19 cases made that impossible.

Officials said more details about the plan for the 2020-2021 school year will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.