KCS students share thoughts on returning to the classroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - About a third of Knox County Schools students have opted for the virtual learning option in the upcoming school year.

However, some students still wanted to learn in a classroom with their peers by their side.

One student, Tylie Corum, said just being at school and out of her home will help take her mind off the pandemic. She hopes this will help her focus better.

Corum, a rising 7th grader at Hardin Valley Middle School, said school is a health distraction from coronavirus concerns, even though she will wear a mask.

For Hardin Valley Academy rising sophomore Clayton Swinler, learning at home was challenging in the spring, so he selected to go back in the classroom.

Both Clayton and his younger sister, Brooke, know there will be struggles, especially with keeping physical distancing at lunch time and in the hallways, but they said there are benefits for them.

The Swinlers and Corum explained they missed their teachers and friends. Some of them they have not seen in five months. “I don’t like not seeing them, but when I will see them I will be really excited,” said Brooke Swinler.

Brooke Swinler and Corum said many of their friends selected the virtual learning option. “I know that we’ll be on the same level, but we will be in different mindsets, I guess,” said Corum.

Even though the Swinlers have sports practices ongoing, Clayton has one academic concern.

“I’m kind of nervous that we’ll be a little bit behind. But I think they’ll change their teaching because everyone is a little bit behind,” said Clayton Swinler.

The students hope there will be more cleaning of the school and frequently touched surfaces like door knobs, hand rails and desks. They also said they plan to be more diligent about washing their hands, especially before eating.

The KCS school year begins on August 17th.

