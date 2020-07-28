Knoxville History Project hosting virtual evening at the Tennessee Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville History Project announced it is hosting a virtual evening at the Tennessee Theatre Thursday July 30 at 6 p.m.

According to the organization, the evening will include the history of the theatre along with performances by Fanny Bryce, Glenn Miller, Desi Arnaz, Lionel Hampton and Phillip Glass.

Executive director of the theater foundation, Becky Hancock, along with Jack Neely will be conducting the evening via Zoom.

Click here to register for the event.

