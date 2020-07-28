Kyrie Irving commits $1.5M to help cover the salaries of WNBA players sitting out this season

(WVLT/CNN) - Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving announced he will help make sure WNBA players can sit out the season without financial struggles.

Irving committed $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season. Many players made the decision not to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic or social justice reasons.

The funds will come from the initiative Irving launched last week called KAI Empowerment Initiative. The program will also work to educate players on financial literacy.

According to Irving, WNBA players Natasha Cloud and Jewell Lloyd helped him connect with other players in the league to discuss the challenges they face when making the decision to sit out.

The WNBA season began Friday and will be played at the IMG Academy in Florida.

“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving said.

To be eligible for the funds, players must provide insight into the circumstances surrounding their decision to not play.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.