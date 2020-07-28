Labor Secretary Scalia visits Knoxville, grants $2 million

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Leadership Foundation received a $2.7 million grant Tuesday, July 14, from the federal government. U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia made a trip to Knoxville for the announcement.

The grant will help KLF train individuals released from jail to get jobs in East Tennessee.

“As a nation, we believe in second chances. We believe in providing opportunity and that’s what this will do,” Labor Secretary Scalia said. “Our economy has hit a rough patch but is already coming back strong. These young people are getting training in construction for example, which is an industry we’re seeing grow again.”

The opportunities will be focused in trade. Secretary Scalia said while some companies are on a hiring freeze, others, like construction, are in need of help.

The Knoxville Leadership Foundation will give the grant money to a program called Knox Worx, which has already helped hundreds of previously incarcerated individuals get jobs. Secretary Scalia said the organization will serve about three hundred inmates with training over the next several years.

“It’s really rewarding and educational for me to come out and be in this great city and see all these people doing terrific work,” Secretary Scalia said. Chris Martin, the president and founder of KLF, said “Successfully finding a job -- that’s what this program is about. It’s about getting a job.”

The federal grant money is part of what’s called the re-entry program, which put up more than $90 million total for the cause and will help 26 cities across the country.

Congressman Tim Burchett was at the Secretary’s Knoxville visit, and said, “I’m glad Washington is walking the walk and not just talking the talk about trade. That’s where it’s at. Trade schools are booming.”

