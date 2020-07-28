Last days to vote for your local animal shelter to receive $10,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - July is National Pet Loss Prevention Month and to help raise awareness, Knoxville based Invisible Fence is hosting a nationwide contest with $10,000 going to the animal shelter with the most online votes.

According to the American Humane Society, approximately ten million dogs and cats are lost in the U.S. every year, and the chance of them being reunited with their families significantly increases for microchipped pets, a process which Invisible Fence hopes to increase for the shelter that is crowned the winner.

“We wanted to raise awareness,” says Katelyn Graham with Invisible Fence. “We also want to give you tips and tricks on how you can prevent your pet from getting lost, but it’s just been great to see everyone kind of coming together and uniting in this cause.”

Since opening on July 1st, Graham says the contest has already received over 35,000 entries from all 50 states. The voting ends this Friday, July 31st, so if you want to nominate your local shelter, you only have a few days left.

To vote and nominate your shelter, visit the invisible fence Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.