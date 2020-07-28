Advertisement

Last days to vote for your local animal shelter to receive $10,000

Invisible Fence is raising awareness for National Pet Loss Prevention Month by donating $10,000 to one lucky animal shelter.
The 2020 Lost Pet Prevention Month contest prize has been increased to $10,000
The 2020 Lost Pet Prevention Month contest prize has been increased to $10,000(Invisible Fence)
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - July is National Pet Loss Prevention Month and to help raise awareness, Knoxville based Invisible Fence is hosting a nationwide contest with $10,000 going to the animal shelter with the most online votes.

According to the American Humane Society, approximately ten million dogs and cats are lost in the U.S. every year, and the chance of them being reunited with their families significantly increases for microchipped pets, a process which Invisible Fence hopes to increase for the shelter that is crowned the winner.

“We wanted to raise awareness,” says Katelyn Graham with Invisible Fence. “We also want to give you tips and tricks on how you can prevent your pet from getting lost, but it’s just been great to see everyone kind of coming together and uniting in this cause.”

Since opening on July 1st, Graham says the contest has already received over 35,000 entries from all 50 states. The voting ends this Friday, July 31st, so if you want to nominate your local shelter, you only have a few days left.

To vote and nominate your shelter, visit the invisible fence Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Girl Scouts introduce new empowering badges

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced 24 new badges to encourage girls to practice ambitious leadership.

News

Muse Knoxville launches ‘Learning Pods’ in KCS schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Each pod will implement social distancing, screening protocols and require face coverings whenever possible.

News

Kyrie Irving commits $1.5M to help cover the salaries of WNBA players sitting out this season

Updated: 1 hour ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving announced he will help make sure WNBA players can sit out the season without financial struggles.

News

Amazon announces low-cost face shields for front-line workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Amazon said the shields cost one-third of the price of face shields currently on the market.

Latest News

News

CDC report shows young, previously healthy adults can take longer to recover from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the study, one in five adults ages 18 to 34 who had milder outpatient COVID-19 symptoms had not returned to their usual health after 14-21 days.

News

Free Soaky Mountain tickets offered to Wilderness at the Smokies guests

Updated: 1 hours ago
Guests at The Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville will be able to visit the Soaky Mountain Water Park for free.

News

Child hospitalized after Nashville shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
A child was injured in a Nashville shooting Monday night, according to a report from WTVF.

News

MEDIC to screen all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
Starting in August, Medic Regional Blood Center will screen all donors for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to identify and recruit potential COVID Convalescent Plasma donors.

News

Johnson City man accused of shooting from vehicle with fiance and infant inside

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man was arrested in Johnson City after an alleged road rage incident on I-26 East Monday.

News

Tenn. teachers hold mock funeral procession to protest school reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
During the protest, participants were heard yelling, “Dead teachers can’t teach. Dead students can’t learn.”