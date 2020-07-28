Advertisement

Mask collection for kids brings together businesses and United Way of Blount County

United Way of Blount County teamed up with small business owners to purchase hundreds of masks for kids.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - United Way of Blount County teamed up with small business owners to purchase hundreds of masks for kids.

”It started with just the request from one school,” explained Joanna Tinker. “But that kind of kicked off the idea that all of our local schools are starting back and all of them are going to need masks for their children that are going to be in-person.”

Tinker and her family have a few stores around Maryville. They wanted to make a difference for kids getting back in the classroom this fall.

“They are going to order the masks, but we are the vessel for the fundraising efforts,” said Wendy Wand.

Wand is the Vice President of the United Way of Blount County.

She said the Tinkers have offered to help facilitate this project.

The masks won’t come from them, but they are figuring out where to best order them.

“Which the bulk pricing actually makes it cheaper than what you can buy at any of the major box retail stores right now for reusable masks,” explained Wand.

The goal is to raise $1,500 and purchase 850 masks for young students.

“To be able to respond this quickly is exactly what we do,” said Wand.

Principals at Blount County Schools, Alcoa City Schools, and Maryville City Schools can get in on getting some for their students.

“Rather than just do an effort to benefit one school we thought lets make it broader, let’s make the reach greater and see how many kids in our community we can help,” said Tinker.

This way kids can learn in a classroom and do so safely.

“I think this is a fantastic way for the community to support back to school needs when we’re all still social distancing and we’re all probably a little anxious about what back to school even looks like,” said Wand.

Donations are being collected until Sunday. You can go here to donate.

If you wish to drop off masks you’ve made for kids you can do so at a box outside of the United Way of Blount County located at 1516 East Broadway Avenue in Maryville.

Masks must be sanitized and placed in clear plastic bags.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Is the mask mandate helping? We could know this week, say Knox Co. health officials

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Knox County health officials said in a media briefing Monday residents could see the impact of the mask mandate this week.

News

“This is uncharted waters:” Sevier County School Board approves reopening plan

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Sevier County School Board held a meeting Monday evening to discuss the "road to reopening" schools in August.

News

Regal announces reopening date

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Regal Cinemas announced a reopening date for its theaters.

News

Murder investigation underway in Rutherford County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a murder at a home on Asbury Lane.

Latest News

News

Man buys Chevy truck, sells it back to prior owner’s grandson decades later

Updated: 1 hours ago
When he was in his early 20s, a Minnesota man bought a 1957 Chevy for $75. Forty-four years later, he sold that same truck to the grandson of the man he bought it from for the exact same price.

News

Pigeon Forge approves new transit center

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Pigeon Forge Commission approved construction for a new transit center Monday evening.

News

Dr. Birx: Wear masks if Tenn. wants SEC football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
After a meeting with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Dr. Deborah Birx told Tennesseeans that diligent mask-wearing could help make sure SEC football happens in 2020.

News

Blount Co. deputy presented award after saving man’s life

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Blount County Sheriff's Office presented an award to its deputy after saving a man's life.

WVLT

Skies become partly cloudy tonight, isolated showers possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will move through in the next few hours, tapering off near sunset.

News

12-year-old boy charged with murder after woman found dead at Texas apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
A preteen boy has been charged with murder after investigators said a woman was found dead at an apartment in Houston, Texas.