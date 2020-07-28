Advertisement

MEDIC to screen all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

Starting in August, Medic Regional Blood Center will screen all donors for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to identify and recruit potential COVID Convalescent Plasma donors.
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beginning in August, Medic Regional Blood Center will screen all donors for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to identify and recruit potential COVID Convalescent Plasma donors.

MEDIC said this is not a COVID-19 diagnostic test and people should not visit the donation center if they are sick.

The screening for COVID Convalescent Plasma donors will start on August 3 and run through August 31. All donations will be by appointment only and eligible donors will need to sign a separate consent form during registration.

“As a hot spot for increased hospitalizations, there is an urgent demand and need for more donations to increase the inventory,” said Kristy Altman, Director of Communications and Donor Engagement.

Appointments can be made by calling 865-521-2658 or 865-524-3074 or by going online to www.medicblood.org.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

