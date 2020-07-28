Advertisement

Metro Nashville Police installing in-car cameras for body camera program

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department started installing in-car cameras as part of a police body camera program.
police body-worn camera
police body-worn camera (KOTA)
Jul. 27, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department started installing in-car cameras as part of a police body camera program, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

More than 90 Metro officers and 65 vehicles from West Precinct will be equipped with the cameras first. The installation process could last through the end of August.

MNPD IT Director John Singleton said one goal is to make uploading footage a smooth process. The West Precinct already had an IT infrastructure in place. Officers will get to send the footage wireless from the car using high-speed WiFi.

“We are installing multiple access points throughout the parking lots at the precincts designed such a way that would maximize that,” Singleton said. “We’ve been preparing for this for a long time.”

Metro police’s goal is to equip more than 1,300 officers and more than 700 patrol vehicles by February 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

