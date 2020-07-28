MLB postpones Marlins games through Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that all Miami Marlins games have been postponed through Sunday.

On top of the six games directly involving the Marlins (against Baltimore Wednesday and Thursday, and vs. the Nationals Friday through Sunday), the league also postponed a three-game Yankees-Phillies series that was set to begin Tuesday.

Because of the postponements, New York is now scheduled to play Baltimore at Camden Yards on Wednesday and Thursday. More details on rescheduling efforts will be announced later this week.

The league opted not to play in a ‘bubble’ atmosphere, like the ones constructed by the NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLS.

More than 6,400 tests have been conducted since Friday, July 24th and there have been no new positives of players or managers from any of the other 29 teams.

