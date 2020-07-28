Advertisement

MLB postpones Marlins games through Sunday

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that all Miami Marlins games have been postponed through Sunday
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that all Miami Marlins games have been postponed through Sunday.

On top of the six games directly involving the Marlins (against Baltimore Wednesday and Thursday, and vs. the Nationals Friday through Sunday), the league also postponed a three-game Yankees-Phillies series that was set to begin Tuesday.

Because of the postponements, New York is now scheduled to play Baltimore at Camden Yards on Wednesday and Thursday. More details on rescheduling efforts will be announced later this week.

The league opted not to play in a ‘bubble’ atmosphere, like the ones constructed by the NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLS.

More than 6,400 tests have been conducted since Friday, July 24th and there have been no new positives of players or managers from any of the other 29 teams.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tee Higgins signs rookie Bengals contract

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Higgins posted a picture of him signing his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals Tuesday afternoon.

News

Ice Bears season opener pushed to December

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Tuesday it's targeting mid-to-late December for the start of the 2020-2021 regular season.

News

Kyrie Irving commits $1.5M to help cover the salaries of WNBA players sitting out this season

Updated: 4 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving announced he will help make sure WNBA players can sit out the season without financial struggles.

Sports

Vols, Lady Vols work through new norm

Updated: 19 hours ago
Rising Vol sophomore Jordan Josiah-James discusses off season workouts on campus

Latest News

Sports

Area high school football teams continue preseason preparations

Updated: 19 hours ago
TSSAA Director Bernard Childress says his group and Governor Lee’s office have been working together and are on the same page about what needs to happen to make high school sports a reality this fall.

Sports

High School Football

Updated: 22 hours ago
Players continue preseason preparations despite uncertainty

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

NFL, players’ association reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
The National Football League and the NFLPA agreed Friday evening to adjust the collective bargaining agreement in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Carson-Newman delays start of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
Carson-Newman football games won’t be starting on time this fall.

Sports

Lady Vols add graduate transfer guard

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
Walker will be a redshirt junior and have two years of eligibility remaining.