Muse Knoxville launches ‘Learning Pods’ in KCS schools

Each pod will implement social distancing, screening protocols and require face coverings whenever possible.
Muse Knoxville is testing out learning pods for KCS students
Muse Knoxville is testing out learning pods for KCS students
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Muse Knoxville has officially launched its new program called Learning Pods in Knox County Schools.

The program will be supervised, small communities of learners who will complete Knox County Schools Virtual curriculum, beginning, August 17.

“The museum is able to provide a supervised setting where children can be in an engaging learning environment, practice social distancing, while also having access to the exhibits and resources of Muse Knoxville,” says Nancy Laurence, Muse Knoxville’s Director of Experience.

According to Muse, all academic experiences in the program will include discovery and inquiry-based enrichment opportunities to “inspire and empower all children through transformative learning experiences.”

“We wanted to offer a safe alternative for working parents that do not feel comfortable sending their students into a larger school group environment, while also building a program that could support essential workers in a prolonged school closure” shared Ellie Kittrell, Executive Director of Muse Knoxville.

The learning pods will be offered at Muse Knoxville in Chilhowee Park for Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd-grade students. Scholarships are available for the program.

For more information, click here.

