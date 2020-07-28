Nashville restaurant closes its doors after 50 years due to COVID-19 losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A Nashville restaurant, Dairy King, is closing its doors for good due to the impact of the pandemic, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Owners Jeff and Carolyn Jones announced their decision on the business Facebook page Monday afternoon. According to the Jones’, the diner will stop operation August 3.

“I really can not imagine my life without Dairy King in it. After 50 years, it becomes part of your DNA. Our family has had an amazing run. I am so proud of the legacy my parents left,” said Jeff in the post.

Jeff cited a 50% loss of income due to the pandemic and shutdown.

