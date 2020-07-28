New Knoxville businesses delay opening due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several new Knoxville businesses requested extensions from the Knoxville Beer Board to prepare for opening at a Tuesday night meeting.

Gypsy Circus, Knox Beats Karaoke, Smoky Mountain Meadery and Fat Tuesday all requested more time to bring their facilities up to code citing COVID-19 delays.

Gypsy Circus said they hope to open their new location in fall 2020.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.