New Knoxville businesses delay opening due to COVID-19
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several new Knoxville businesses requested extensions from the Knoxville Beer Board to prepare for opening at a Tuesday night meeting.
Gypsy Circus, Knox Beats Karaoke, Smoky Mountain Meadery and Fat Tuesday all requested more time to bring their facilities up to code citing COVID-19 delays.
Gypsy Circus said they hope to open their new location in fall 2020.
