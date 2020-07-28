Obed Wild and Scenic River offering homework hotspot for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Obed Wild and Scenic River announced Tuesday it will be offering a free homework hotspot for students who need access to internet from their vehicles.

According to a release, the hotspot will be available between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Wartburg visitor center on 208 North Maiden Street.

“We hope that by providing this free access to the internet, we can help ensure that all students in our community have what they need to be successful in the upcoming school year,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas.

For more information call the park at 423-346-6294.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.