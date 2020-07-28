Advertisement

One resident dead, 16 others test positive after COVID-19 outbreak at Oak Ridge assisted living facility

An assisted living facility in Oak Ridge reported a COVID-19 outbreak after 16 residents and two staff members tested positive.
(WKYT)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An assisted living facility in Oak Ridge reported a COVID-19 outbreak after 16 residents and two staff members tested positive.

The Groves at Oak Ridge said it tested all its residents and staff at the beginning of June as a part of a statewide mandate. All cases were reported to the state health department.

According to Vice President of Operations, Patricia McCulloh, six residents are currently in the hospital and are in stable condition. Ten other residents are in self-quarantine and have reportedly not shown any symptoms.

McCulloh said one resident died as a result of COVID-19.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, we have taken all necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, adhering to all recommended best practices and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the state of Tennessee,” McCulloh said.

All residents have been asked to shelter in place and wear a mask anytime they need to leave their apartments or if a staff member has to enter. A third-party vendor was brought in to clean and disinfect areas in the community.

“We are grateful to the hard work and devotion of our dedicated team. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone at our community,” McCulloh said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

