Overnight protests crowd outside Portland courthouse

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WVLT / CBS) - Protesters gathered outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon on Monday night for a 60th straight night of protests.

Hundreds of people were already in the parks across from the federal courthouse and Justice Center as of 8 p.m. Monday night.

The building has been the scene of nightly protests and clashes between demonstrators and federal agents. Portland has had nightly protests for two months since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis in May.

Federal officers clashed with demonstrators several times. They declared an unlawful assembly around 12:30 a.m. and detained at least two people that KOIN 6 News witnessed.

