Advertisement

Overnight protests crowd outside Portland courthouse

Hundreds of people were already in the parks across from the federal courthouse and Justice Center as of 8 p.m. Monday night.
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WVLT / CBS) - Protesters gathered outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon on Monday night for a 60th straight night of protests.

Hundreds of people were already in the parks across from the federal courthouse and Justice Center as of 8 p.m. Monday night.

The building has been the scene of nightly protests and clashes between demonstrators and federal agents. Portland has had nightly protests for two months since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis in May.

Federal officers clashed with demonstrators several times. They declared an unlawful assembly around 12:30 a.m. and detained at least two people that KOIN 6 News witnessed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hiker rescued from Appalachian Trail near Roan Mountain

Updated: moments ago
According to reports, the hiker was brought off the mountain and taken to a local hospital.

National Politics

Ex-FBI agent Strzok due out with book about Trump, Russia

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, who played a key role in the Russia investigation but whose pejorative text messages about Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign made him a target of the president’s wrath, is releasing a book on his concerns the president could be compromised.

National

Remington seeks bankruptcy for 2nd time in as many years

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Remington Arms, weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the Sandy Hook school massacre, is seeking bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years.

National

Fauci says Marlins’ virus outbreak could endanger MLB season

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Their outbreak continued to disrupt Major League Baseball’s schedule Tuesday, the sixth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Latest News

National Politics

In House hearing, Barr to condemn ‘violent rioters’ at protests after Floyd death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 1 hour ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Overnight protests crowds outside Portland courthouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
Protesters again gathered outside the U.S. federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon on Monday night for a 60th straight night of protests.

National Politics

Georgia senator removes ad that made opponent’s nose bigger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BEN NADLER
Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia has taken down a digital campaign ad featuring a manipulated picture of his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose.

National

AG Barr to testify before House panel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
AG Barr will defend the federal law enforcement response to protests in Portland, Chicago and other cities.

News

Tennessee reports rise in deadly crashes in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
THP said deaths continue to increase slightly despite fewer drivers on the road due to the pandemic.