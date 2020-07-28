President Trump designates Nashville's Hermitage Hotel as National Historic Landmark.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT/WSMV) -President Trump has designated Nashville’s Hermitage Hotel as a National Historic Landmark.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to designate this National Historic Landmark cements the hotel’s legacy as one of the most prominent sites in the suffrage movement,” said Senator Lamar Alexander in a news release. “In the summer of 1920, the Hermitage Hotel was movement headquarters as suffragists persuaded legislators to make the Tennessee the 36th and final state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, securing the right of women to vote nationwide.”

The hotel’s designation as a National Historic Landmark is the first by the Trump Administration.

The Hermitage Hotel is listed in the United States National Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WSMV. All rights reserved.