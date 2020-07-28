Roane County Schools delay start date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County Schools announced Tuesday night the start of school has been delayed.

According to a Facebook post from the school, the starting date has been changed to August 19 following a vote from the school board.

Teacher start dates will be released as soon as possible, RCS said. To accommodate the delayed start, RCS said fall break will be shortened to two days and three snow days will be used.

Roane County Schools Board of Education has voted to delay the start of school for students until August 19,... Posted by Roane County Schools TN on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.