Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

Fluffy will be digitally mapping the Ford facility by using lasers to scan the facility’s layout, creating digitial blueprints.

The data will help engineers retool the plant for future products. They say it will save time and money and allow new vehicles to be produced sooner.

Ford predicts robots like Fluffy could significantly change the engineering community.

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

