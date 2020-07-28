Advertisement

Sevierville man pleads guilty to gun charge in police shooting

Officials said the shooting happened after Ogle, 33, escaped from a Charleston hospital in February 2018.
Federal prosecutors say Bryan Lee Ogle, II, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. /
Federal prosecutors say Bryan Lee Ogle, II, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. /(West Virginia Regional Jail)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVLT/AP) — A fugitive from Sevierville sentenced for allegedly shooting a police officer while trying to escape from a West Virginia hospital has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge, according to officials.

Bryan Lee Ogle II made the plea Monday, nearly five months after pleading guilty to attempted murder and other charges in connection with the 2018 shooting of a Charleston police officer, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of West Virginia.

Officials said the shooting happened after Ogle, 33, escaped from a Charleston hospital in February 2018, where he was receiving treatment for injuries after wrecking a car during a police chase in Montgomery.

When police officers from Charleston and Montgomery confronted Ogle in the hospital stairwell, prosecutors said he disarmed and knocked the Montgomery officer, who suffered a brain injury falling down the stairwell, and then fired at the Charleston officer, striking the body camera.

“It’s fortunate the bullet was deflected by the camera,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said in the release.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee reports rise in deadly crashes in 2020

Updated: 15 minutes ago
THP said deaths continue to increase slightly despite fewer drivers on the road due to the pandemic.

News

Man drowns after trying to rescue dog in East Tennessee lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
A North Carolina man has drowned while trying to rescue a dog that had jumped into an East Tennessee lake, authorities said

Forecast

Some downpours developing today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The best rain chances are ahead this week, but today more of us are seeing the rain and storms develop.

News

Knox County honors researcher for developing N95 mask filtration

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Anne
Dr. Peter Tsai came out of retirement to help with mask research during pandemic.

Latest News

News

Rural Metro frees driver from vehicle wedged under semi-truck in crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
Rural Metro Fire was able to free a driver from a vehicle wedged under a semi-truck after it was involved in a serious crash Thursday in West Knox County.

News

I-75 in Knoxville reopens after crash leaves soda bottles spilled across roadway

Updated: 9 hours ago
A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound at Merchants Drive Monday night.

News

Senate unveils details on COVID-19 relief bill

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Senate unveiled details on a second COVID-19 relief bill, including another round of $1,200 payments to Americans.

News

Metro Nashville Police installing in-car cameras for body camera program

Updated: 10 hours ago
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department started installing in-car cameras as part of a police body camera program, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Is the mask mandate helping? We could know this week, say Knox Co. health officials

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Knox County health officials said in a media briefing Monday residents could see the impact of the mask mandate this week.

News

Knoxville History Project hosting virtual evening at the Tennessee Theatre

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Knoxville History Project announced it is hosting a virtual evening at the Tennessee Theatre Thursday July 30 at 6 p.m.