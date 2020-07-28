Advertisement

Smoky Mountain District UMC extends suspension for churches through Aug. 9

UMC leaders said the decision was made due to escalating COVID-19 cases in Blount, Knox, Loudon, Roane and Sevier counties.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Moutain District UMC announced a suspension of in-person services will be extended through August 9.

UMC leaders said the decision was made due to escalating COVID-19 cases in Blount, Knox, Loudon, Roane and Sevier counties.

Reverend Jason Gattis, who serves as the District Superintendent, said the suspension could be extended even longer if cases don’t improve by Aug. 9.

“COVID-19 infection rates have worsened putting three of our five counties (one church in Roane) at the red (Tipping Point) level as determined by the Harvard Global Health Institute with the other two counties not far behind. Two weeks prior we were at the orange (Accelerated Spread) level. We have yet to see how numbers will be affected with schools reopening but the Alcoa City School system is already reporting one positive case after starting back last week. As a result, the district-wide closure will be extended through the next two weeks. If things do not improve, I would go ahead and prepare for this to be the case through August, though I will let you know for sure.”

Rev. Jason Gattis, District Superintendent

