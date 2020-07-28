Some downpours developing today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The best rain chances are ahead this week, but today more of us are seeing the rain and storms develop.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with isolated rain and storms popping up. Temperatures are starting the day in the low 70s.

Tuesday comes with a little better coverage of our area in rain and storms. We’ll jump to a 60% coverage of our area Tuesday afternoon to evening. The high will be around 89 degrees, but feeling like the mid 90s. Some isolated heavy downpours can lead to runoff issues.

Tonight goes from scattered to isolated rain, with a low around 72 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

This week becomes soggy, and with some already saturated from recent storms, flooding is a risk as the week rolls on. Be careful, and remember, never drive through high water!

Wednesday comes with scattered rain and storms again, but with some getting “excessive rainfall” all it takes is a few good downpours to make the ground saturated in spots. Wednesday has a 40% coverage of our area in pop-ups, and a high around 87 degrees.

Then Thursday to Friday, it’s rainy at times. That’s why the risk for localized flooding is greater through the end of the week. Temperatures will be knocked back to the low 80s to end the week. Thursday builds up to more rain and storms at times, especially in the afternoon to evening through Friday morning. Then it’s back to on and off rain and storms at times Friday.

This weekend looks like scattered pop-ups, especially in the afternoons.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

