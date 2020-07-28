Staff member at Oak Ridge school tests positive for COVID-19

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools informed parents in a letter that a staff member at Jefferson Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Bruce Borchers said that the staff member took a “precautionary test” and quarantined. They received positive results Tuesday morning.

Borchers said staff members and their families who had close contact with the person who tested positive were contacted individually.

“In an effort to mitigate the impact of this development we have taken the following steps:

1. All staff members (and their families) who were identified as having been within close proximity to the ill staff member have been individually contacted to inquire about who else they may have had recent contact with and to identify the specific areas of the JMS building they visited.

2. We are advising staff members who believe they have come into close contact with an individual who has received a positive test for COVID-19 to talk to Mr. Cox or Mrs. Laurendine. For COVID-19, a close contact is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or longer starting from 2 days before onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

3. All areas of the JMS building identified as having been potentially infected have been stringently cleaned since the time of the potential exposure.

4. The ORS administrative staff has reevaluated these circumstances with the guidance of the school system’s newly formed Communicable Disease Team (CDT) which is composed of leaders from the Oak Ridge Schools and the appropriate County Health Department.”

The school is not set to be in session until July 29. Staff reported on July 20.

