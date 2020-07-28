State saw nearly 30 percent drop in child abuse reports
Tennessee officials said they saw a nearly 30 percent drop in reports of suspected child abuse during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Tennessee officials said they saw a nearly 30 percent drop in reports of suspected child abuse during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn told media that officials saw a 27 percent drop in the reports.
April 1, Governor Lee urged Tennesseans to report suspected abuse. In late April, Tennessee officials said they were seeing a “troubling decrease” in suspected child abuse reports.
Gov. Lee made that statement during a COVID-19 briefing, which can be viewed below.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.