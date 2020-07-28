State saw nearly 30 percent drop in child abuse reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Tennessee officials said they saw a nearly 30 percent drop in reports of suspected child abuse during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn told media that officials saw a 27 percent drop in the reports.

Gov. Lee holds briefing Governor Lee is expected to release guidelines for returning to school amid the pandemic. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

State saw 27% drop in reports of suspected child abuse during height of pandemic #Tennessee @wvlt — Amanda Hara (@AmandaHara) July 28, 2020

April 1, Governor Lee urged Tennesseans to report suspected abuse. In late April, Tennessee officials said they were seeing a “troubling decrease” in suspected child abuse reports.

Gov. Lee made that statement during a COVID-19 briefing, which can be viewed below.

