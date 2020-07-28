Advertisement

Tee Higgins signs rookie Bengals contract

Higgins posted a picture of him signing his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals Tuesday afternoon
Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins(@teehiggins5)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Oak Ridge and Clemson standout Tee Higgins is officially a professional athlete.

Higgins posted a picture of him signing his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals Tuesday afternoon. The 6′4″ wide receiver inked his deal the same afternoon as the team’s presumed starting quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

The first player off the board in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft, Higgins spent the last three seasons at Clemson, where he racked up 135 catches and a school record 27 touchdowns. Higgins and the Tigers lost as many games as just three games in his collegiate career. Clemson won the national championship in 2018.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

