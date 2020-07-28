Tenn. teachers hold mock funeral procession to protest school reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Dozens of teachers, staff and parents from across the state gathered to participate in a “mock funeral procession” to protest school reopenings.

The group gathered at the Nashville Farmer’s Market for a “Die In and Vigil.” The group then proceeded to Gov. Bill Lee’s residence in a funeral procession style.

During the protest, participants were heard yelling, “Dead teachers can’t teach. Dead students can’t learn.”

The event was organized by the Metro Nashville Education Association.

“We are really concerned about many districts across the state that have very little protection in place for educators and students,” said Amanda Kail, President of the Metro Nashville Education Association.

The protestors said they want officials to delay teachers and students going back to school in-person until there are no new cases of COVID-19 for 14 consecutive days.

