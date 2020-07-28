Tennessee reports rise in deadly crashes in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said fatality crashes have increased in 2020 compared to 2019.

According to THP, 609 people have died on Tennessee roads so far in 2020. In 2019, 605 people were killed during this time.

THP said deaths continue to increase slightly despite fewer drivers on the road due to the pandemic.

“You control how you drive,” THP officials said. “Always wear your seatbelt, never drive reckless or impaired and don’t drive distracted.”

