Tennessee State Parks offer discounts for state residents

(WVLT) – Tennessee State Parks are offering a discount to state residents for overnight stays through a new program called Tennessee Resident Discount Program.

The discount is 10 percent and applies to most campsites, cabins and lodge rooms throughout the state.

“Our parks belong to Tennesseans, so it is only fitting that state residents pay less than out-of-state visitors for overnight stays,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We believe Tennessee taxpayers deserve this break in the parks.”

The program is available to Tennesseans 18 and older with a valid state-issued ID. A Tennessee resident must occupy the lodging to qualify, and the guests must provide a valid state issued photo ID from Tennessee at the time of check-in. The program does not apply to premium campsites, and some camps may be excluded.

You can check for reservations here or by calling the specific park, which you can find more information on here.

