Advertisement

Tennessee State Parks offer discounts for state residents

Tennessee State Parks are offering a discount to state residents for overnight stays.
(Frozen Head State Park)
(Frozen Head State Park)(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) – Tennessee State Parks are offering a discount to state residents for overnight stays through a new program called Tennessee Resident Discount Program.

The discount is 10 percent and applies to most campsites, cabins and lodge rooms throughout the state.

“Our parks belong to Tennesseans, so it is only fitting that state residents pay less than out-of-state visitors for overnight stays,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We believe Tennessee taxpayers deserve this break in the parks.”

The program is available to Tennesseans 18 and older with a valid state-issued ID. A Tennessee resident must occupy the lodging to qualify, and the guests must provide a valid state issued photo ID from Tennessee at the time of check-in. The program does not apply to premium campsites, and some camps may be excluded.

You can check for reservations here or by calling the specific park, which you can find more information on here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three inmates rescue unconscious Georgia deputy

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Gwinnett Co. Sheriff’s Office commends three inmates for rescuing a Georgia deputy when he fell unconscious.

News

Labor Secretary Scalia visits Knoxville, grants $2 million

Updated: moments ago
|
By
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia visited Knoxville to announce the Knoxville Leadership Foundation would receive a $2 million grant to help formerly incarcerated individuals get jobs in East Tennessee.

News

Two suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’ on the run following Kingsport shooting

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Kingsport police are on the search for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting and assault.

News

One resident dead, 16 others test positive after COVID-19 outbreak at Oak Ridge assisted living facility

Updated: 59 minutes ago
An assisted living facility in Oak Ridge reported a COVID-19 outbreak after 17 residents and two staff members tested positive.

Latest News

News

Girl Scouts introduce new empowering badges

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced 24 new badges to encourage girls to practice ambitious leadership.

News

Last days to vote for your local animal shelter to receive $10,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Invisible Fence is raising awareness this National Pet Loss Prevention Month by donating $10,000 to one lucky animal shelter.

News

Muse Knoxville launches ‘Learning Pods’ in KCS schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Each pod will implement social distancing, screening protocols and require face coverings whenever possible.

News

Kyrie Irving commits $1.5M to help cover the salaries of WNBA players sitting out this season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving announced he will help make sure WNBA players can sit out the season without financial struggles.

News

Amazon announces low-cost face shields for front-line workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Amazon said the shields cost one-third of the price of face shields currently on the market.

News

CDC report shows young, previously healthy adults can take longer to recover from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the study, one in five adults ages 18 to 34 who had milder outpatient COVID-19 symptoms had not returned to their usual health after 14-21 days.