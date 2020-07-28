Three inmates rescue unconscious Georgia deputy

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WVLT) - The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office commended three inmates for rescuing a Georgia deputy when he fell unconscious.

According to GCSO, the inmates noticed a deputy appearing to feel poorly when he lost consciousness and fell — splitting his head open.

Officials said the deputy, heavily bleeding on the floor, opened the cell doors and the inmates rushed to the deputy and called for help with the deputy’s phone and radio.

“These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate,” said GCSO.

Officials said the deputy is recovering at home until he can return to work.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.