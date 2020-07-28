Advertisement

Three inmates rescue unconscious Georgia deputy

Gwinnett Co. Sheriff's Office commends three inmates for rescuing a Georgia deputy when he fell unconscious.
Three inmates commended for rescuing Georgia deputy.
Three inmates commended for rescuing Georgia deputy.(Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WVLT) - The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office commended three inmates for rescuing a Georgia deputy when he fell unconscious.

According to GCSO, the inmates noticed a deputy appearing to feel poorly when he lost consciousness and fell — splitting his head open.

Officials said the deputy, heavily bleeding on the floor, opened the cell doors and the inmates rushed to the deputy and called for help with the deputy’s phone and radio.

“These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate,” said GCSO.

Officials said the deputy is recovering at home until he can return to work.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Lee releases school guidelines

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Governor Bill Lee issued school guidelines for districts to use as they prepare to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Staff member at Oak Ridge school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools informed parents in a letter that a staff member at Jefferson Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

News

FBI agents sent to home of West Tenn. senator

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents were sent to the home of state Senator Katrina Robinson Tuesday.

News

Great white shark attacked, killed NYC woman off Maine Coast

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Maine officials reported its first fatal shark attack Monday near Bailey Island in Harpsell.

News

How are East Tennessee’s assisted living facilities faring during the pandemic?

Updated: 58 minutes ago
WVLT News is keeping an eye on assisted living facilities in East Tennessee.

Latest News

News

Ice Bears season opener pushed to December

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Tuesday it's targeting mid-to-late December for the start of the 2020-2021 regular season.

News

Cotton Eyed Joe hosting event for first responders, essential workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Cotton Eyed Joe announced it is a hosting an event Friday July 25 to celebrate first responders and essential workers.

News

Labor Secretary Scalia visits Knoxville, grants $2 million

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia visited Knoxville to announce the Knoxville Leadership Foundation would receive a $2 million grant to help formerly incarcerated individuals get jobs in East Tennessee.

News

Tennessee State Parks offer discounts for state residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tennessee State Parks are offering a discount to state residents for overnight stays.

News

Two suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’ on the run following Kingsport shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kingsport police are on the search for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting and assault.