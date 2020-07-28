Advertisement

Trump administration to resume processing DACA renewals

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will deny new applications for so-called “Dreamer” immigrants and cut renewals to one year from two years, despite reversals in court that kept alive the Obama-era program to shield young people from deportation.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. New applications were put on hold when the Trump administration moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017 but two-year renewals have continued, with about 700,000 people currently covered.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program but kept a window open for him to try again. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA — though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November's election.

A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to original form before September 2017 but the administration was mum until Tuesday on whether it would start accepting new applications. The White House anticipates legal challenges.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Labor Secretary Scalia visits Knoxville, grants $2 million

Updated: moments ago
|
By
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia visited Knoxville to announce the Knoxville Leadership Foundation would receive a $2 million grant to help formerly incarcerated individuals get jobs in East Tennessee.

National

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

News

Tennessee State Parks offer discounts for state residents

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Tennessee State Parks are offering a discount to state residents for overnight stays.

National

Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

News

Two suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’ on the run following Kingsport shooting

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Kingsport police are on the search for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting and assault.

Latest News

National

Scientists get closer to blood test for Alzheimer’s disease

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
An experimental blood test was highly accurate at distinguishing people with Alzheimer’s disease from those without it in several studies, boosting hopes that there soon may be a simple way to help diagnose this most common form of dementia.

National Politics

Portland protest groups sue US over tear gas, rubber bullets

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

National

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By DAVID McHUGH
Air travel will take even longer than previously thought to return to pre-virus levels.

National

‘Watchmen’ leads charge for Emmy nominations relevance

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.