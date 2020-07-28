Two suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’ on the run following Kingsport shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kingsport police are on the search for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting and assault.

On July 22, KPD responded to the Miller Village apartment complex and found two victims. Police said one victim, a 22-year-old man was “pistol-whipped” and a second victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Police are now searching for 19-year-old Dakota Shelton and a 17-year-old boy.

Kingsport officials said both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects are believed to be traveling in a in a red 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2-door coupe displaying Tennessee registration BTH-797.

Anyone with information about either of their whereabouts are asked to contact K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

