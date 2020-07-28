Virginia Chick-Fil-A offering $10 bills in exchange for $10 in coins

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WVLT/CNN) - One Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Virginia is offering its customers a $10 bill and a coupon for a free entree in exchange for every $10 in coins they bring in.

“Help prevent [Chick-fil-A] from going cashless,” the Chick-fil-A restaurant, located near Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, said in a Facebook post Saturday.

CNN reported the promotion is fairly limited. It’s being offered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 29. Though the location said it anticipates offering the promotion more than once. Customers can get up to 10 coupons per person. Chick-Fil-A is not offering this nationwide as each restaurant is individually owned, the company told CNN.

Last week, the US Mint asked Americans to spend their coins or return them to coin collection kiosks amid the coin shortage.

