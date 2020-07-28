Vols, Lady Vols work through new norm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While uncertainty persists regarding the local sports teams, East Tennessee athletes remain steadfast in their preparation for whatever lies ahead. That includes the Lady Vols basketball team, which is preparing for it’s second season under head coach Kellie Harper, who took the time on Twitter to reach out to Lady Vol nation and remind them about the importance of wearing a mask.

Taking those necessary precautions are Rick Barnes’ basketball Vols, who have been undergoing skill instruction activities on the UT campus.

Among the players is guard Jordan Josiah-James, who says it’s certainly been interesting adjusting to the new norm, ”So for the group shooting, it’s a one-on-one workout, but the managers are allowed to be on the floor with you. They have gloves. They’re able to pass the ball to you and kind of take you through a workout with them.”

Regarding the COVID-19 virus, James said it was eye opening to see two of his teammates test positive, but it definitely put into perspective how real the virus is.

