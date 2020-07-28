Advertisement

“You never know when your last breath will be” Former Vol encourages mask-wearing after battling coronavirus

Former VFL offensive guard Chavis Smith is pushing hard to keep going, but this time he's not working on the field, he's working just to breathe.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former VFL offensive guard Chavis Smith is pushing hard to keep going, but this time he’s not working on the field, he’s working just to breathe.

“It’s just like football. If you’re not in shape, you’re not going to last long,” said Smith.

Smith played football at The University of Tennessee under Coach Fulmer in 2000. He knows what it’s like to be gasping for breath.

“Those two-a-days. It was borderline about the same, just trying to have to get up at 4:30 and doing 5 o’clock running hills that was hard too, but with COVID it was by far one of the worst things I’ve had to do,” said Smith.

He thought it was just allergies until his wife and son tested positive. His fever spiked up to 104 and his breathing got worse.

“I could barely breathe. It was like something was strangling me,” said Smith.

Battling for air, his wife took him to Park West Hospital.

“I don’t want to go out like this. I’m a fighter, and I’m gonna fight till the end. And you start to think about life more when just sitting by yourself. Because my kids couldn’t come and see me, so you’re pretty much there by yourself, just trusting in God and these doctors,” said Smith.

Doctors gave him steroids and put him on oxygen. He turned to another form of healing: prayer.

“God see me through it. Just give me strength and give me healing, just hold my hand and walk me through it. I trust you I trust your vision. I trust your sight,” said Smith.

He says God helped him through it.

“He’s always looking out for me and my family. That’s always one person I can call on and rely on”

He spent three days in the hospital. His breathing got easier, but he was still sent home with oxygen. He made a Facebook post urging people to wear a mask.

“Put on a mask. It takes about 30 seconds to put it on... I have a heart condition so I think that’s another reason why it hit me so hard. You think about the young and the elderly, their bodies. They’re not able to handle something like this. So you guys, think about them as well,” said Smith.

He says he’s grateful for his family and each breath.

“Some people take their life for granted and you don’t know when your last breath will be, so just value it with the utmost,” said Smith.

