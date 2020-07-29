Advertisement

17 arrested, accused of distributing nearly 70 pounds of meth in Tennessee

The group distributed more than 70 pounds (31 kilograms) of meth in West Tennessee and elsewhere, prosecutors said.
(KKCO)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Seventeen people from Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee have been charged with selling methamphetamine, federal authorities said.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Jackson, Tennessee, said an indictment unsealed Tuesday charges 17 defendants with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The group distributed more than 70 pounds (31 kilograms) of meth in West Tennessee and elsewhere, prosecutors said. Law enforcement seized drugs, eight guns and more than $31,000 during their investigation, authorities said.

Two defendants are from Blytheville, Arkansas, and two others are from Senatobia and Meridian, in Mississippi. The rest of those charged are from the rural Tennessee counties of Crockett, Dyer and Gibson, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

