Advertisement

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.
ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.(Source: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.

The ACC’s university presidents approved a plan Wednesday for an 11-game schedule, including one nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.

Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the proudly independent program — if the season is played. The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to wipe out the fall season, but the biggest conferences are taking steps to try to mitigate potential disruptions to keep football on the slate.

Notre Dame’s 10-game ACC schedule includes Clemson at home. The school and the league agreed to equally share TV revenue – including the Fighting Irish’s deal with NBC as an independent – among the 15 schools.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Downpours to end the workweek

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next three days, Thursday-Saturday, bring higher-end chances of rain. There may even be some very isolated flooding and higher rivers.

National

Census head wasn’t told about Trump district drawing order

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testified that he wasn’t informed ahead of time about President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts.

News

‘That’s not a plan for us,’ says Lee of advice from White House on stopping COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Governor Bill Lee said that although he takes the advice from the White House very seriously, he does not intend to follow it.

News

Smokies superintendent inviting public on hikes through the park

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The leader of Great Smoky Mountains National Park hopes to use the parks diversity from plant and animal life to show how diverse we as humans are and inspire people to become more diverse.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Knox County Board of Health meets to discuss COVID-19 plan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health gathered to discuss a COVID-19 plan Wednesday evening after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon sent a letter asking them to consider shutting down bars and further limiting restaurant capacity.

National Politics

US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.

News

At least 15 Hamblen Co. Schools staff isolating or testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Around 15 to 20 staff members of Hamblen County Schools have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have to isolate after coming in close contact with someone who has tested postivie, according to Superintendent Jeff Perry

National Politics

Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as warrior at Georgia capitol

Updated: 40 minutes ago
He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta. Wednesday's service is part of a series of public remembrances for Lewis that began over the weekend.

National

Outrage after NYPD hustles protester into unmarked van

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
The New York Police Department’s use of plainclothes officers and an unmarked minivan to haul away a vandalism suspect during a protest Tuesday created confusion and drew outrage from people who compared it to covert tactics used recently by federal agents in Portland, Oregon.