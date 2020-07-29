Alabama child on life support dies, man charged with capital murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WVLT/WBMA) - A suspect has been charged with capital murder after a child died Wednesday afternoon.

WBMA reported that the suspect, Felix Tabb, 28, was previously charged with assault for allegedly causing injuries to the 19-month-old child resulting in head trauma.

Tabb will be held without bond, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, their Violent Crimes Unit responded to Druid City Hospital for reports of a 19-month-old girl with significant head trauma. The child was reportedly airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where her injuries were deemed ‘life threatening and indicative of severe abuse or trauma', Captain Jack Kennedy said.

The Violent Crimes Unit found through their investigation the mother left her child alone with a male acquaintance for several hours in the 3700 block of 3rd Ave East. The unit said the injury to the child was determined to have happened during this time.

According to Captain Kennedy, physical evidence found in the home that night showed that the 19-month-old was harmed under the man’s care. Later that night, he was reportedly located and taken into custody for interview.

Tabb was initially charged with 1st degree assault and jailed. Since the death of the child, his charges have been upgraded to capital murder.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.