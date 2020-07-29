At least 15 Hamblen Co. Schools staff isolating or testing positive for COVID-19

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County Schools says several employees and staff members testing positive for COVID-19 or having to isolate due to contact with coronavirus is a factor in the decision to delay the reopening of school for the 2020-21 year.

Around 15 to 20 staff members of Hamblen County Schools have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have to isolate after coming in close contact with someone who has tested positive, according to Superintendent Jeff Perry.

Perry says the positive cases was a factor, but not the only factor for delaying the start of school.

School was originally set to reopen at the end of July, but the start date was pushed back to September 8, as of July 24.

In a letter to parents, Perry cited statistics that rank Hamblen County among the top 15 counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates.

