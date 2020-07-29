“Brighter days are here:” New billboard in Pigeon Forge features Dolly Parton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new billboard has popped up in Pigeon Forge featuring Tennessee’s favorite songstress--Dolly Parton.

It features the singer with the Great Smoky Mountains in the background and the words, “Brighter days are here.”

New Dollywood billboard on The Pigeon Forge Parkway - “Brighter Days Are Here” pic.twitter.com/JjXbmZaxGl — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) July 29, 2020

The sign echoes her statement to fans and Dollywood goers in April, when she released a message saying, “Brighter days are ahead.”

WVLT News Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger caught sight of the sign on the Parkway.

Parton has been active in encouraging her fans in recent months as COVID-19 has swept the nation and globe. In late May, she took to social media to encourage people to “keep the faith” and “not get too scared.”

