Colorado man accused of beating, dismembering roommate’s dogs arrested

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (WVLT/KKTV) - A Colorado man accused of beating one of his roommate’s dogs and dismembering another was arrested.

KKTV reported that 30-year-old Matthew Dieringer was charged with two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals. Dieringer was accused of beating an Australian cattle dog to death and dismembering another. Both belonged to his roommate.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested Sunday night at a Days Inn Motel in the Denver Tech Center.

“The Teller County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their interest in this case and vigilance in watching out for Mr. Dieringer,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release. “We would also like to thank our law enforcement partners at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. It is times like these that remind us all that all life is precious and partnerships with our community and law enforcement partners creates opportunities for great outcomes.”

KKTV reported Dieringer was in the Arapahoe Detentions Facility on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KKTV. All rights reserved.

