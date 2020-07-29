Data shows mask mandate is working in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knox County Board of Health, it appears the Knox County mask mandate is helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Preliminary data shows the mask mandate is working, said Dr. James Shamiyeh at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Shamiyeh showed a graph that showed new cases appear to be beginning to plateau rather than spike.

Dr. Martha Buchanan of the Knox County Health Department has previously said she expects this week to represent the earliest evidence about how the mask mandate is affecting the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.