Does extra $600 in unemployment encourage people not to work?

(WVLT/CBS) -- As lawmakers negotiate another COVID-19 relief bill, key debate centers on the extra $600 in federal weekly unemployment benefits that millions of Americans have received amidst the crisis. Some have argued that the extra funds discourage people from returning to work.

However, some researchers claim that the data doesn’t support that belief. A July study from Yale found “no evidence” that people who have recently lost their jobs are choosing to stay unemployed because of the extra money. They said, “Workers facing larger [unemployment] expansions generally appear to be quicker to return to work than others, not slower.”

The Senate has suggested cutting the $600 in extra funds to $200.

"We want folks to go back to work," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday. "And we don't want to create disincentives to work, so we're creating a technical formula that would give you 70% of the wage" before a worker was laid off.

CBS reported that, according to research performed by the University of Chicago, two-thirds of people are making more on unemployment than they did while working. Their research asserted that one in five laid-off workers could earn as much as double their lost wages with the extra unemployment money.

Though some might opt to collect unemployment rather than go back to work, researchers said that doesn’t appear to be happening on a large scale. Evercore ISI economist Ernie Tedeschi said Monday that seven in 10 people who returned to the labor force in May received more in jobless benefits than they did while working.

Yale researchers noted that out-of-work individuals might be returning to work rather than collecting benefits for one reason: people who turn down “suitable” offers are disqualified from receiving unemployment. That includes furloughed employees whose employer asks them to return to work.

