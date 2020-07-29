Downpours to end the workweek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next three days, Thursday-Saturday, bring higher-end chances of rain. There may even be some very isolated flooding and higher rivers.

The biggest concentration of those storms is Thursday afternoon. We have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT in place from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday evening because of that expected heavy rain.

It will be a touch cooler as those storms move on-and-off.

The threat for rain fades quickly on Sunday, lasting through the start of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

There are just a few storms on a traditional late July day. Yet again Knoxville is 90°+ and so is the rest of the Valley. The storms that did form are tiny, and aren’t really moving. They’ll ‘rain themselves out’ before spawning other tiny storms and cloud tower stacks.

That’s about it through Thursday morning. There will be some misty and fog but we’re almost totally dry until at least noon. The high temp of 88° comes a few hours ahead of a ‘normal day.’

The WEATHER ALERT for heavy rain and gusty winds goes from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. The first part of that is mostly west of Interstate 75. Storms are in the Knoxville area from roughly 4:00-6:30. Then the heavy rain moves east to the mountains and the NE part of Tennessee for the end of the alert. Many could easily get an inch of rain in that time-frame, though amounts are down a little bit on today’s maps.

Thursday's Storm Risks (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday morning starts out rainy. Showers are very likely before dawn, up until noon. It will be marginally cooler, only in the middle 80s. Watch out for high water, even though it’s not an all-day type of rain.

Rain’s chances continue Saturday, especially in our eastern counties. Then the storms pull way north on a mostly dry Sunday.

The only real changes to the extended forecast – which heads into August – is lowering the rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

