Advertisement

Downpours to end the workweek

The next three days, Thursday-Saturday, bring higher-end chances of rain. There may even be some very isolated flooding and higher rivers.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next three days, Thursday-Saturday, bring higher-end chances of rain. There may even be some very isolated flooding and higher rivers.

The biggest concentration of those storms is Thursday afternoon. We have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT in place from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday evening because of that expected heavy rain.

It will be a touch cooler as those storms move on-and-off.

The threat for rain fades quickly on Sunday, lasting through the start of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

There are just a few storms on a traditional late July day. Yet again Knoxville is 90°+ and so is the rest of the Valley. The storms that did form are tiny, and aren’t really moving. They’ll ‘rain themselves out’ before spawning other tiny storms and cloud tower stacks.

That’s about it through Thursday morning. There will be some misty and fog but we’re almost totally dry until at least noon. The high temp of 88° comes a few hours ahead of a ‘normal day.’

The WEATHER ALERT for heavy rain and gusty winds goes from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. The first part of that is mostly west of Interstate 75. Storms are in the Knoxville area from roughly 4:00-6:30. Then the heavy rain moves east to the mountains and the NE part of Tennessee for the end of the alert. Many could easily get an inch of rain in that time-frame, though amounts are down a little bit on today’s maps.

Thursday's Storm Risks
Thursday's Storm Risks(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday morning starts out rainy. Showers are very likely before dawn, up until noon. It will be marginally cooler, only in the middle 80s. Watch out for high water, even though it’s not an all-day type of rain.

Rain’s chances continue Saturday, especially in our eastern counties. Then the storms pull way north on a mostly dry Sunday.

The only real changes to the extended forecast – which heads into August – is lowering the rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered storms today, stronger storms ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It's another hot, humid day and we have scattered rain and storms developing. Sound familiar? Yeah, we've been stuck in this typical summer pattern, but more organized rain and storms are on the way.

WVLT

Skies become partly cloudy tonight, isolated showers possible

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will move through in the next few hours, tapering off near sunset.

WVLT

Scattered showers and storms will develop over the next few hours

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered rain chances this afternoon, more to come this week.

Forecast

Soggy and cooler pattern for most of the coming week

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
After a fairly dry spell, rain chances are looking more and more likely for the first 3/4 of the extended forecast.

Latest News

WVLT

Scattered showers this afternoon, cooler temperatures

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered showers and storms will be around this afternoon.

Forecast

Spotty pop-up storms possible this weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
Most of the active weather has moved on, but more garden-variety storms will develop throughout the weekend.

Forecast

More rain, below average temperatures expected next week

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Strong downpours, lots of lightning, for Friday evening

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Stormy weather is back for many of us this afternoon - but not everyone is getting rain. We have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT running from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Weather

Storms through Friday night

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT

Forecast

Steamy with some storms on through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:58 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We have scattered rain and storms at times Friday through the weekend. It's still hot and humid, but we have enough energy to create a few stronger storms at times. A WVLT Weather Alert is on from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday as we watch for stronger to isolated severe storms to develop.